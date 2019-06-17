11 for Kelly

North’s Tyler McInnes cops a high tackle from Central’s Kyle Farcich. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North’s Tyler McInnes cops a high tackle from Central’s Kyle Farcich. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Kelsie Mitchell

While the storm clouds closed in around the Memorial Oval on Saturday, North star Jayden Kelly closed in on a huge 11-goal haul as the Bulldogs won by 97 points.

The round was dedicated to the “How’z Ya Mate?” campaign and Olympic basketballer Jenna O’Hea performed the coin toss.

At the beginning of the first term both teams were raring and ready to go after the two-week hiatus and it was a hot start to the game but Jayden Kelly soon put the Bulldogs on top as he slotted his first goal. This was shortly followed by his second a mere two minutes later which set the tone for the day.

