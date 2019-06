41 in art finals

Howard Steer (left) and Clark Barrett dropped off their entries for the 2019 Pro Hart Outback Art Prize yesterday. Mr Steer’s painting is called ‘The Lockout in 1909’, and Mr Barrett’s ‘Power of Light and Landscape’. PICTURE: Myles Burt Howard Steer (left) and Clark Barrett dropped off their entries for the 2019 Pro Hart Outback Art Prize yesterday. Mr Steer’s painting is called ‘The Lockout in 1909’, and Mr Barrett’s ‘Power of Light and Landscape’. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Artworks are starting to roll into the Regional Art Gallery after 41 finalists were announced for the 2019 Pro Hart Outback Art Prize.

The competition pulled in a total of 382 entries from across the country, leaving organisers the hard task of selecting the best from a talented pool of artists.

Seven of the 41 finalists are locals Dave Doyle, Howard Steer, Clark Barrett, Ann Evers, Albert Woodroffe, Asma Mather and Gritta Walker.

