Super effort

The 2JRacing team Brett Johnson (from left), Amanda Johnson with Alex Johnson ‘Finke’ competitors Lauren Johnson and Nick Jackson. PICTURE: Lehmann Motorsport Photography The 2JRacing team Brett Johnson (from left), Amanda Johnson with Alex Johnson ‘Finke’ competitors Lauren Johnson and Nick Jackson. PICTURE: Lehmann Motorsport Photography

By Tyler Hannigan

Local off-road racers Nick Jackson and Lauren Johnson enjoyed a fantastic result at the Finke Desert Race, finishing third in their class and 20th overall.

The race, one of the toughest off-road multi-terrain races in the world, is run over the June long weekend in the Northern Territory. It’s a two-day event for bikes, cars, buggies and quads through desert country from Alice Springs to the small Aputula (Finke) community.

Jackson and Johnson competed in the SXS Turbo class of the car category in their CAN-AM X3 Rotax 900cc. They finished third, just over two minutes behind the leader, in their class out of 48 competitors and 20th overall out of almost 150 racers.

Please log in to read the whole article.