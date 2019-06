Gallery celebrates big 115

By Callum Marshall

The Regional Art Gallery will celebrate its 115th anniversary with a special event on July 6 that includes champagne at the door, a three-course meal and a discussion about the gallery’s conservation work from paintings conservator Emily Kelleher.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the gallery - the oldest in country NSW - with full ticket prices going towards conservation of its collection.

Galleries and Museum Manager Tara Callaghan said it would be a fun and fascinating night looking at the conservation work that goes on behind the scenes.

