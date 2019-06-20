Fish numbers ‘reasonable’

By Craig Brealey

Native fish are being found in “reasonable numbers” just below Weir 32 where millions of them perished in December and January, according to the Department of Fisheries.

The fish are being caught and tested this week by NSW Department of Primary Industries - Fisheries to determine how the population was affected by the catastrophe.

The sampling is being done at two sites immediately downstream of Weir 32 and next week the fisheries scientists will go to a site upstream of the Pooncarie weir and test the fish there for comparison, said Cameron Lay, the program’s leader and Assistant Director of Aquatic Environmment, NSW DPI Fisheries.

