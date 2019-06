Bound for Spain

Caitlin Lee (left) and P’haige Hocking. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Caitlin Lee (left) and P’haige Hocking. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Two local soccer players, P’haige Hocking and Caitlin Lee, are hoping to go to Spain in November as part of the Christian Football Australia National Academy’s (CFANA) Women’s Soccer Team.

P’haige, who plays for Alma, was selected after impressing Christian Football Australia during a National Championship in Brisbane where she played for the South Australian state team.

Try-outs for the state team took place in Broken Hill soon after and Celtic player Caitlin was noticed by scout/coach Matt Jorgensen who invited her to come to Spain as well.

