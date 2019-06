Distillery plan for Silver City

Tydvil Publican Eric Hanna, who's partnered with Mildura-based gin brand Fossey's to get a distillery opened in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Mildura-based gin brand Fossey’s is planning to open a new distillery in Broken Hill in partnership with the Tydvil Hotel, with the boutique setup intended to be adjoined to the Tydvil building.

With Fossey’s and Tydvil currently in the middle of getting the appropriate approvals, early signs for the distillery have been positive, with good discussions with council happening earlier this week.

Fossey’s Owner Steve Timmis said part of its appeal was bringing forth something new to the Hill.

