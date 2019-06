Youngsters have ball

Morgan Street Public School students were all smiles after their football clinic last Friday. PICTURES: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

School students shook off the winter blues with a clinic last Friday at the Picton Oval as part of AFL Broken Hill’s drive to increase the numbers in junior football.

The program has been implemented and run by AFLBH Development Officer Mitch Reberger who said that increasing junior participation is the aim.

“The program is designed to encourage and promote AFL Auskick and local football within our community,” Reberger said.

