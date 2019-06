Tester in AFLW clubs’ sights

Tarnee Tester celebrates a goal for Subiaco last round. PICTURE: Tom Campbell Tarnee Tester celebrates a goal for Subiaco last round. PICTURE: Tom Campbell

By Tyler Hannigan

Former local Tarnee Tester’s dream of playing in the AFLW has taken a step in the right direction with both Fremantle and West Coast taking note of her form this season.

Tester, who starred for North and West while living in Broken Hill, made the move to Western Australia in late 2016 to further develop her football and to work for the Royal Perth Hospital.

She started out with South Fremantle but switched to the Subiaco Lions in the newly formed five-team WAFLW because South Fremantle is yet to have a team in that competition.

