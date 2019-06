Our brilliant year

Service NSW Broken Hill’s (left) Lee Mashford and Lauri Fettell with some of the awards the office has won.PICTURE: Emily McInerney Service NSW Broken Hill’s (left) Lee Mashford and Lauri Fettell with some of the awards the office has won.PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill’s Service NSW has had a big year with many awards, but the biggest was their manager receiving a Queen’s Birthday Honour.

Service NSW Manager Lauri Fettell was awarded the Public Service Medal at the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

She received the award for outstanding public service in the provision of customer service delivery in NSW.

