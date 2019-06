Make or break soccer

West’s Linden Cox in action last weekend. West play St Joes in the early A Grade game tomorrow. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s Linden Cox in action last weekend. West play St Joes in the early A Grade game tomorrow. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Two very important, possibly season-defining clashes are on the card for Broken Hill soccer tomorrow with St Joes taking on West followed by Alma against Celtic in round six action.

The West Panthers meet St Joes at 2pm in the first A Grade clash of the day in what is a big game for both sides.

West are coming off an easy 3-0 win over the Alma Goats last Sunday and sit atop the A Grade ladder after one third of the season but could really put some distance between themselves and the rest of the competition with a win against St Joes tomorrow.

