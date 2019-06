New lease of life

Silver City Cinema’s Ashton Wren in the new office space that once the Mikado cafe. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Silver City Cinema’s Ashton Wren in the new office space that once the Mikado cafe. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The old Mikado cafe in Oxide Street has been renovated and will be ready for its new tenants next week.

The Silver City Cinema’s Ashton Wren said they acquired the building and were looking to use it for their cinema expansion.

“The architect said it might not work, so we sat back and thought about what we could use it for,” Mr Wren said.

Please log in to read the whole article.