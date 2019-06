And they’re off

By Callum Marshall

The first Broken Hill to Adelaide and Broken Hill to Mildura coach services rolled out of the city yesterday as NSWTrainLink begins its six-month trial of the new bus routes.

The 6.15am service to Mildura attracted 10 people and the Adelaide service three, with 15 people expected aboard the Mildura to Broken Hill service later in the day.

Chief Executive of NSW TrainLink Pete Allaway said the small numbers were to be expected at the beginning of new services such as these.

