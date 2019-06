Palliative Care boost

Geneen Lynch Reyna, Psychologist and Palliative Care Bereavement Counsellor.

Geneen Lynch Reyna has joined Specialist Palliative Care Services in the Far West as a Bereavement Counsellor.

Geneen is a psychologist with extensive experience as a Palliative Care Bereavement Counsellor in large hospice settings in the United States, and more recently, has worked in private practice in Queensland. Geneen and her husband Rafael have moved to Broken Hill from Queensland.

Melissa Cumming, Director Cancer and Palliative Care Services, welcomed Geneen’s appointment.

