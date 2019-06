Rotary merger complete

Newly elected President of Rotary Club of Broken Hill Bruce James stands with Rotary District governor Kim Harvey and outgoing President of Rotary Club of Broken Hill South Brian Slater at the 2019 changeover and merger dinner.PICTURE: Gary Oldman Newly elected President of Rotary Club of Broken Hill Bruce James stands with Rotary District governor Kim Harvey and outgoing President of Rotary Club of Broken Hill South Brian Slater at the 2019 changeover and merger dinner.PICTURE: Gary Oldman

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill Rotary Clubs have combined together to form one club after the 2019 changeover and merger dinner on Monday night.

Bruce James was named the new Broken Hill Rotary Club president.

He said he was very humble about being chosen considering the two clubs have joined.

