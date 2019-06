Kiosk raises more dough

From left: Acting General Manager of Broken hill Health Service, Melissa Welsh, Kiosk Auxiliary President, Betty Sammut and Kiosk Auxiliary Treasurer, Stephen Bennett. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: Acting General Manager of Broken hill Health Service, Melissa Welsh, Kiosk Auxiliary President, Betty Sammut and Kiosk Auxiliary Treasurer, Stephen Bennett. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Hospital Kiosk volunteers have again contributed a significant donation to the Broken Hill Hospital.

The Kiosk Auxiliary’s donation of $141,848 will be used to buy much needed equipment for the local hospital. Over the last nine years the Kiosk Auxiliary has donated $1,752,000, including this year’s addition.

The donation will be used to purchase equipment that the Broken Hill Hospital had on their ‘wish list’ for the Broken Hill Auxiliary.

