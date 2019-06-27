Union call for clarity

The General Manager to put out a public media release to clarify his statements in the council business papers The General Manager to put out a public media release to clarify his statements in the council business papers

By Michael Murphy

USU MOTION: The General Manager to put out a public media release to clarify his statements in the council business papers and in the Barrier Daily Truth regarding both the waste services staff and the 10 to 12 staff that have left for performance reasons, and that he defend his employees in the public eye from the perception that has arisen.

A mass meeting of United Services Union members employed at City Council yesterday called on General Manager James Roncon to clarify statements in council business papers, which subsequently appeared in the Barrier Daily Truth.

Council’s business papers for its monthly meeting last night were released at the weekend and they detailed minutes from an Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee meeting.

Please log in to read the whole article.