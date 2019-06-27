Wild deserts

A Crimson Chat in Sturt National Park. A Crimson Chat in Sturt National Park.

By Callum Marshall

A UNSW graduate has highlighted an ecological project that’s seeking to reintroduce certain mammals to the Sturt National Park

SIMON Gorta, who’s been involved in the ‘Wild Deserts’ project through his own ornithological work, said the project was trying to return the Park’s natural ecosystem to where it once was.

“Wild Deserts is a joint project run by UNSW and Ecological Horizons, which is an ecological company, in partnership with New South Wales department of environment,” he said.

