Northies take it to the streets

North Public School class 5/6B marched from the school grounds ready to begin their fourth Adopt a Block. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson North Public School class 5/6B marched from the school grounds ready to begin their fourth Adopt a Block. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

North Broken Hill Public School have again extended a loving hand to the community surrounding their school thought their Adopt a Block event.

The school’s fourth Adopt a Block is hopefully one more of many to come, according to North Public School teacher Rachel Harvey.

Mrs Harvey described Adopt a Block as a way for the school to reach out to and include their surrounding community in the school.

Please log in to read the whole article.