Country copper loved his beat

Retired sergeant Paul Roberts cuts the cake whilst surrounded by his friends and co-workers from the Barrier Police District.PICTURES: Myles Burt Retired sergeant Paul Roberts cuts the cake whilst surrounded by his friends and co-workers from the Barrier Police District.PICTURES: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After 31 years of service, Sergeant Paul Roberts is retiring and police from the Barrier Police District are making sure he gets a good send off.

Coming from a small town in the Blue Mountains, Sgt Roberts became a police officer at the age of 29 and transferred out to Nyngan in 1988.

It was the beginning of an illustrious career with many highlights.

