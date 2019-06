Thanks for your help

Volunteers of the Far West Food Service. PICTURES: Emily Ferguson

Australian Unity Broken Hill celebrated and thanked their tireless volunteers with a mid-year luncheon on Thursday.

The luncheon was essentially a thank you to the hardworking volunteers of Australian Unity, without whom the Australian unity team said they couldn’t operate without.

The Far West Food Service team alone have twelve volunteers and serve 100 clients the meals prepared at the Mulga Hill Tavern, which equates to approximately 2645 meals per month between them. The Australian Unity Broken Hill Food Service is the only one of its kind, making it a unique service of Australian Unity.

