Clown doctors spread cheer

Dr Boogie made some bubbles appear in her visit to the paediatric ward of the Broken Hill Hospital. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Hospital had a visit from two fun and friendly Clown Doctors yesterday as part of their regional tour.

The Clown Doctors help children and their families through difficult times through laughter and fun, they are medical clowns, highly trained professional performers who work within hospitals to raise kids’ spirits and bring smiles to their faces.

They work in partnership with medical professionals to divert children during painful procedures, calm and distract in emergencies and improve the wellbeing of sick and injured kids.

