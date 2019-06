World Series

Local poker player Jason Spencer will compete with the best in the world next week at the World Series of Poker main event in Las Vegas.PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Local poker player Jason Spencer will compete with the best in the world next week at the World Series of Poker main event in Las Vegas.PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Jason Spencer will take part in one of the biggest events of the year when he competes in the World Series of Poker next week.

Spencer will join thousands of other players at Las Vegas’ Rio casino for the 50th edition of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) main event.

Just getting to play in the tournament has been a long time coming for Spencer.

