New leader of the pack

Lions Club Broken Hill President, Robyn Miani. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Lions Club Broken Hill President, Robyn Miani. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Robyn Miani is the Broken Hill Lions Club’s incoming President and she is looking forward to leading the club in continuing to assist the community.

Mrs Miani has been with the Broken Hill Lions Club for three and a half years since she was approached by the Lions Club Secretary who inquired whether she would be prepared to run for president; she of course said yes.

Robyn has been in office positions numerous times previously, the founder and president of an environmental group up on the North Coast, as well as the secretary and treasurer of the Willyama Arts Society in Broken Hill.

Please log in to read the whole article.