Panthers have momentum

Josh Joliffe of St Joes crosses the ball in against West last weekend. St Joes take on Alma tomorrow while West battle Celtic. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Josh Joliffe of St Joes crosses the ball in against West last weekend. St Joes take on Alma tomorrow while West battle Celtic. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Round seven of local soccer gets underway tomorrow with St Joes taking on Alma before West battle Celtic in a big day of A Grade action.

St Joes were far too good for an understrength West last Sunday, putting five into the back of the net on their way to an easy win. Daniel Rose scored twice and set up another while Rob James also scored a double and Matt Muscat hit a brilliant long-range attempt.

After an indifferent start to the season, the Joeys have started to find their groove and again look to be West’s main challengers for the title. The teams met again on Wednesday night in the KO Cup A Grade final with West winning 3-2.

