Radfords come prepared

Steve Radford (left) and the 3rd Broken Hill Sea Scouts are happy to see the newly donated shipping container locked and loaded with recyclable bottles and cans. PICTURE: Myles Burt Steve Radford (left) and the 3rd Broken Hill Sea Scouts are happy to see the newly donated shipping container locked and loaded with recyclable bottles and cans. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Radford family has kindly donated a shipping container to the 3rd Broken Hill Sea Scouts for their recyclables.

Three break-ins left the Sea Scouts hundreds of dollars out of pocket after a significant number of recyclable bottles and cans were stolen from the Scouts Hall, prompting Gary Radford to initially come the Sea Scout’s aid with a cash donation of $1,000.

“When he got a better understanding of how they were being stolen he came up with a solution which was to donate a shipping container,” Assistant Club leader Sophie Angell said.

