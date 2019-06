Drumming up vital support

(From left) Belinda Adams, Jeannie and Gilbert Adler and Interhealth’s Teagan Hamilton with the new drums donated to Interhealth to help with brain injury recovery. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) Belinda Adams, Jeannie and Gilbert Adler and Interhealth’s Teagan Hamilton with the new drums donated to Interhealth to help with brain injury recovery. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A fundraiser to benefit those with a brain injury has raised over $5,000 and been used to purchase eight drums.

As the movie ‘Buckley’s Chance’ is currently being shot in Broken Hill, a former local working on the set had the chance to raise funds and awareness around Brian Injury.

Production runner Belinda Adams shared her journey of her son Dylan’s near fatal car accident and the traumatic brain injury and rehabilitation with the film’s producer Gil Adler and wife Jeannie.

