South cook the Pies
Monday, 1st July, 2019
South’s Adam Slattery dodges around Central’s Zayden White. PICTURES: Kelsie Mitchell
By Kelsie Mitchell
On a very windy Saturday at the Alma Oval, South beat a tired Central by 142-points in a brutal display of football.
As well as the the chilly gusts of up to 50 kilometre/hour winds blowing towards the airport end of the ground, due to Friday night’s downpour, there was a lot of slippage on the field which led to a lot of stoppages.
South wasted little time in asserting their dominance on the contest and managed five goals in a mere ten minutes of the first term.
