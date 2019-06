Park runners back on track

People came from around Australia to use the track behind the Willyama High School. PICTURE: Michael Murphy People came from around Australia to use the track behind the Willyama High School. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Emily McInerney

City Council has given the Broken Hill Parkrun permission to use the racecourse and surrounding areas for their runs.

Councillors unanimously voted during confidential matters at last week’s monthly meeting to let the Broken Hill Parkrun use the Willyama Common Trust for their regular runs.

In March, it was revealed that council withdrew permission for the Parkrun to use a course they developed in bushland behind Willyama High School.

Please log in to read the whole article.