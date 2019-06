Tribute to John

Mayor Darriea Turley and Gabriella De Franceschi unveil the photo of John De Franceschi at the handing over of the Italo Club to Southern Cross Care on Saturday, with the new SCC facility to be named the John De Franceschi Aged Care Centre. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Mayor Darriea Turley and Gabriella De Franceschi unveil the photo of John De Franceschi at the handing over of the Italo Club to Southern Cross Care on Saturday, with the new SCC facility to be named the John De Franceschi Aged Care Centre. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Broken Hill Italo International Club was handed over to Southern Cross Care yesterday, with the local aged care service announcing they’d name their new facility the John De Franceschi Aged Care Centre.

In what was an emotive ceremony celebrating the impact of the local Italian community and their history within Broken Hill, Southern Cross Care paid tribute to the man who was the first Chair of the then Southern Cross Homes and who was such an integral part of the Italo Club as President.

Chairperson of Southern Cross Care Broken Hill Robert Johnson delivered a moving speech about John’s legacy in the town and the significance of the Club.

