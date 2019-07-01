Dogs by a point

North’s Trent Barraclough takes a mark before Heath Harris can spoil. North’s Trent Barraclough takes a mark before Heath Harris can spoil.

By Tyler Hannigan

North reminded the rest of the competition that they are still very much in the hunt for the 2019 flag by holding off West in a thriller on Saturday.

It was a game that won’t be remembered for its display of skills, much of that down to a strong cross breeze that made life tough for both sides and kept the majority of play on the brewery side of the Jubilee Oval, but it was an enthralling contest from start to finish in which the momentum swung back and forth.

The Bulldogs got the early jump, booting the first two goals through player-coach Codie Howard and then Jordan Vella, from their first two inside fifty entries.

