Tarrant in Flying Boomerangs squad

Tarrant Lihou will be travelling to Melbourne soon to play in the 2019 Rio Tinto Flying Boomerangs.PICTURE: Myles Burt Tarrant Lihou will be travelling to Melbourne soon to play in the 2019 Rio Tinto Flying Boomerangs.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Tarrant Lihou has been chosen to play AFL amongst 25 other talented Indigenous players in the 2019 Rio Tinto Flying Boomerangs.

The program is based around football development and leadership, giving young Indigenous footballers aged 14 to 16 an opportunity to represent their country.

Tarrant was selected by NGA Managers and AFL Club recruiters following a state talent program and talent identification camp that chose players based on their school attendance, leadership skills and football ability.

