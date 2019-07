Roy’s Broken Hill office a go

Electorate officers Grace McMaster and Karen Nash were welcomed to their new workplace by Barwon MP Roy Butler.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Barwon MP Roy Butler welcomed new staff to his Broken Hill Electorate Office yesterday.

Senior Electorate officer Karen Nash and Electorate officers Grace McMaster and Rachel Hammond will make up Mr Butler’s team at the 142 Argent Street premises.

The building has officially changed hands from The National Party to The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party after Mr Butler’s win over Barwon in the NSW State Election.

