Medical cannabis trials for vets welcomed by local

Former soldier and local resident Nick Brown. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Former soldier and local resident Nick Brown. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Clinical trials investigating the impact medical cannabis has on army veterans suffering PTSD could pave the way for positive change.

Former soldier and local resident Nick Brown thought the trials were a good thing.

“It is a good thing that a trial will be done,” he said.

