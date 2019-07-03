Thank you, Mrs Lord

By Emily McInerney

After more than five decades as a hospital visitor, volunteer Pam Lord will take a step back to enjoy time with her husband.

For almost 54, years Mrs Lord has been volunteering for the Broken Hill Royal Flying Doctor Women’s Auxiliary (South East Section) as well as making a regular weekly visit to the Broken Hill Hospital as a hospital visitor.

Mrs Lord has helped out with the yearly RFDS Christmas Pudding making sessions, assisting with the RFDS Ball and helping patients with letters.

