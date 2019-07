He can dance

Danny Golding

By Emily Ferguson

Danny Golding, a former Broken Hillite and well known dancer, is back in the Silver City and hosting a night of casual dance classes.

Golding and his dancing talent have appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Australia, Australia’s Got Talent, Everybody Dance Now and Germany’s DAS Supertalent.

Danny returned to Broken Hill because his family still resides here.

