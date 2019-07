LOCKDOWN

A sign on one of the entry doors at St Anne’s Nursing Home yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney A sign on one of the entry doors at St Anne’s Nursing Home yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Southern Cross Care facilities are in lockdown to prevent the spread of cold and flu, with families and visitors urged to stay away.

Southern Corss Care announced yesterday that it put its Broken Hill facilities into lockdown this week.

“Families have been asked to not visit the facilities. This is to protect our residents and minimise the risk of contamination and infection and re-infection,” CEO Zoe Tonkin said.

