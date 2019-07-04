Junior tennis champs camp

Tennis coach ‘Rusty’ Power with children Statiera (left) and Cyrus. Power will be running a series of tennis clinics through the upcoming school holidays. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Tennis coach ‘Rusty’ Power with children Statiera (left) and Cyrus. Power will be running a series of tennis clinics through the upcoming school holidays. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Parents looking for a way to keep their kids active and entertained these school holidays can head down to the O’Neil Park tennis courts for a series of tennis clinics.

In total, there will be four, two-hour clinics held across the two weeks of the school holidays. The sessions will run from 9am until 11am each Tuesday and Thursday with the first session on Tuesday, July 9.

Certified tennis coach Russell ‘Rusty’ Power will be running the clinics and said that this holiday camp is a good way for kids to improve their skills and enjoy their tennis.

