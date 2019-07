Glimpse of our best future

YMCA’s Young Leaders executive (from left) Logan Dannatt, Faith Devlin, Kelsie Mitchell and Campbell Quintell with their ‘2040’ hands. PICTURE: Emily McInerney YMCA’s Young Leaders executive (from left) Logan Dannatt, Faith Devlin, Kelsie Mitchell and Campbell Quintell with their ‘2040’ hands. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

YMCA’s Young Leaders will be hosting a movie fundraiser tomorrow for everyone to enjoy.

Young Leader Kelsie Mitchell said the screening of the movie 2040 will be a chance for young people and their families to enjoy a night at the cinema.

The film is by award-winning director Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film) as he embarks on a journey to explore what the future could look like by the year 2040 if we simply embraced the best solutions already available to us to improve our planet and shifted them rapidly into the mainstream.

