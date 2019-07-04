Essential Energy swings jobs axe

Essential Energy plans to slash 165 people from their workforce across regional NSW Essential Energy plans to slash 165 people from their workforce across regional NSW

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill will be impacted by the announcement of job cuts within Essential Energy, but the final number is not yet known.

Essential Energy yesterday announced plans to slash 165 people from their workforce across regional NSW through a process that will force workers to compete with their colleagues to determine who gets to keep their jobs.

The NSW Government-owned electricity distributor - which operates the electricity poles and wires across 95 per cent of NSW - has given workers less than a week to respond to the plan to forcibly slash jobs.

Please log in to read the whole article.