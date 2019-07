Westies on board

Ben McInerney (left) and Lucy Doolan in the new Indigenous guernseys that the West Football Club will wear on Saturday as part of AFL Broken Hill's Indigenous round. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

The West Football Club will turn out in their brand new Indigenous guernseys this weekend as part of AFL Broken Hill’s Indigenous round celebrations.

West are the third local club to implement Indigenous guernseys, after North and Central. West’s guernseys have been designed by Patrick Ferguson, with assistance from West player Ben McInerney, Ferguson’s cousin, and Ben’s mother Denise.

McInerney explained that the design encompassed both the Indigenous culture and the West club.

