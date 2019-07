Southies smash fourteen Pies

South’s Clancy Payne in action on Wednesday night in South’s big win over Central. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling South’s Clancy Payne in action on Wednesday night in South’s big win over Central. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

South overcame a sluggish start to defeat Central by 94 points on Wednesday night thanks to four goals each to Adam McInnes and Connor Washbrook.

Much like North in the early game, Central could only field the bare minimum of 14 players and were without key players Will Campbell, Nick Devoy and Rory Schaefer but they were up for the fight early and South weren’t at their best.

The Roos were handed an early blow when star player Tyler McKenzie had to be helped from the ground by trainers and would take no further part in the match.

