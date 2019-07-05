Robins belt Bulldogs

By Tyler Hannigan

It was all one-way traffic in the early game of Under 18s football on Wednesday night as West thumped an under-strength North by 105 points at the Jubilee Oval.

North fielded the bare minimum of 14 players and were without the likes of Rogan Turner, Tarrant Lihou, Tom McRae and Bailey Adams just to name a few. They were up against a strong West outfit although they too were without a couple of stars, namely Bailey Beattie and Jayden Sutton.

The Robins took control of the contest immediately in the first quarter, moving the ball with relative ease despite losing the clearances 3-1 out of the centre. West captain Brock Ellis kicked his side’s first goal of the night while majors to Will Squire and Nick Schofield quickly followed.

