Hey James, drop and give me 3,128

James Morley. PICTURE: Myles Burt James Morley. PICTURE: Myles Burt

James Morley is ready to pump out 3,128 push-ups over 21 days to raise money for mental health.

The Push-Up Challenge was created to support Headspace, a National Youth Mental Health Organisation and began in the 2018 to raise the awareness of mental health after suicide was the leading cause of death for people between the ages 18 to 44 in 2017.

Please log in to read the whole article.