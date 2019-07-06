Big month ahead

General Manager of the Musicians Club, Michael Boland. PICTURE: Emily McInerney General Manager of the Musicians Club, Michael Boland. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Michael Boland, CEO Club General Manager, said yesterday, that in preparation for their 100-year celebrations, they have planned a busy August.

“We will kick off in August, with Chocolate Starfish coming to perform on Friday, August 9, followed by our Member’s Centenary Dinner on August 17, and Chunky Custard performing on August 24.

“Chunky Custard are synonymous with the club and haven’t played here in over a decade.

