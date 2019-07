Signs job still in progress

The winning welcome sign that will be placed at every entrance to Broken Hill. PICTURE: Broken Hill City Council The winning welcome sign that will be placed at every entrance to Broken Hill. PICTURE: Broken Hill City Council

By Myles Burt

Corten steel is off the table for the new Broken Hill welcome signs with local steel fabricators yet to be contacted about the job.

City Council announced on May 23 that fabrication of the signs would commence the following week, but Bolton’s Engineering, Advanced Profile Solutions and Nejaim Steel are still awaiting a response to their quotes, which they lodged at the request of City Council back in early April.

Steve Thompson from APS, which cut the welcome signs for Silverton and Milparinka, said they’re unaware if Council will decide to go with them.

Please log in to read the whole article.