In demand

(From left) Father Dominic Popplewell and Deacon Ravi Muvvala arrange their religious garments for another busy month. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Father Dominic Popplewell and Deacon Ravi Muvvala arrange their religious garments for another busy month. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Catholic Church in Broken Hill was run off his feet last month because of a spike in funerals and baptisms.

Father Dominic Popplewell, the only resident priest for Broken Hill, performs services in two churches in the Silver City as well as Wilcannia and Menindee.

He said June 23 was particularly busy and he could not be in two places at once when his services were required.

Please log in to read the whole article.