Thriller over the hill

West’s Daniel Milne tries to break away from South’s Riley Schorn. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s Daniel Milne tries to break away from South’s Riley Schorn. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

It was a game that was billed as the match of the season and it certainly lived up to the hype as South and West finished in a draw on Saturday at the Alma Oval.

While the teams split the points and West remain on top with a better percentage, they’ll feel like they let one slip after leading by 32 points at halftime following a strong first half.

The Robins made a fantastic start to the game in what was a shootout in the first term. They scored goals from their first two entries inside fifty, through Rourke Turner and Brock Ellis, and while Mitch Henderson got South on the board with a nice running snap, West responded with two more goals including one due to an infringement by a South water carrier.

