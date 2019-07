Menacing Bulldogs maul Magpies

Central’s Jack Roberts is set upon by North’s Luke Jones (left) and Tobias Hack. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell Central’s Jack Roberts is set upon by North’s Luke Jones (left) and Tobias Hack. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell

By Kelsie Mitchell

Under the bright sun at the Jubilee Oval, North belted Central by a whopping 176 points thanks to a dozen goals by Curtis Jelbert.

The signs were good early for North after Jayden Kelly seamlessly slotted a goal within the opening twenty seconds before Anthony Henderson went on to kick their second goal a minute later. It was goal after goal for the Bulldogs as they steadily grew their lead.

Kelly’s and Tyler McInnes’ efforts stood out this quarter while Central’s Jake Benton and Samuel Beven tried hard to keep their side in the contest.

Please log in to read the whole article.