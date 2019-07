Shinglebacks to strut their stuff

Broken Hill’s Jimmy Hinton puts on a step to get around his South Australian opponent in the 2017 match. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Broken Hill’s Jimmy Hinton puts on a step to get around his South Australian opponent in the 2017 match. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

The Shinglebacks will be back on the Jubilee Oval to defend the title against the visiting Croweaters on Saturday, July 20.

The game will commence straight after the conclusion of the League between West and Central game, around 5pm but Broken Hill are in need of some new lizards.

The inaugural 2008 draftee lizards are now old and wrinkly, none more so than Jimmy “Judd” Hinton, and need to be pensioned off. Up and coming rookies like Phil Neal, Brett Johnston, Ben Victory, Jarrod Burke, Craig Burke and Corey Sultana are the future but more numbers are needed.

Please log in to read the whole article.